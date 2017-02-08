First Significant Snowfall For Montco. and Region

National Weather Service Meteorologist in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Dean Iovino says, the storm will start with rain.

Iovino says, people should be prepared to shovel snow.

“We’ve had mild temperatures, no doubt about it, but with dropping temperatures and the pace of the snow, it will begin to lay on surfaces and roads, certainly by the morning rush.”

PennDOT is preparing for the snowfall

“We ask all drivers if they can afford to stay home, please do so. We’ll have a full array of trucks out on the roads, about 161 rental trucks for a total of 361 trucks.”

That’s PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph. Rudolph adds, brine is usually laid down, but not for this storm because it’s starting as rain. which would wash away that treatment.

The Montgomery County Department of Health has issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Alert, beginning at 9pm Wednesday until Saturday at noon.