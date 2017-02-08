North Penn Teachers and District Begin Contract Talks

The North Penn School Board has started contract talks with the union that represents teachers in the district.

The current one year deal expires at the end of June. School Board Member Tim Kerr chairs the negotiations committee. He says the district met with the union for the first time in this contract cycle last month.

“We are now awaiting proposals and we’ll provide counter proposals, so stay tuned.”

Labor attorney Jeff Sultanik will represent the district at the bargaining table when negotiations resume later this month.