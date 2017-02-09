New Septa Bus Route Coming to Horsham

A new Septa bus route will be available in horsham starting February 27th.

It’s the new Route 311, also known as Horsham Breeze Blue. Deputy Director of the Partnership TMA, Anthony Johnson says some of the routes not covered by the Route 310 will be covered by the new Route 311.

“It includes service along Computer Avenue, where the Walmart is located. It goes to Commerce Avenue, cutting up on Witmer Road, parts of Prudential Road will now see service and also Dresher Road.”

Johnson, a guest on WNPV’s Transportation Edition of Comment Please By Univest Thursday says the new route was needed because the Route 310, also known as Horsham Breeze Red was overcrowded.

