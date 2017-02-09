Turnpike Commission Reminds Drivers About Snow on Vehicles

The first winter storm of 2017 moved through the area packing more wind than snow.

The predicted four to eight inches of snow fell short in many areas of the region, but enough snow fell to create a safety concern. Pa. Turnpike commission spokesman, Carl DeFebo says, it’s been a mild winter up to this point and drivers can often forget about a particular safety concern.

“It’s a state law that you do have to clear your vehicle off. It’s a big safety issue. Especially a heavy snow like this. It’s a bigger challenge for commercial trucks to clear off snow, but pieces of snow and ice can blow off the top of vehicles which could cause a crash due to lack of visibility and it can happen quick.”

DeFebo says, No major accidents or pileups happened as a result of the storm, but about a dozen vehicles did spin out, and a few hit the guardrails. There were no injuries. The Pa. Turnpike Commission reduced the speed limit during the storm to 45mph, but just before noon Wednesday the speed limit was restored to 70mph