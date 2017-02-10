Fire Companies in Bucks to Share Grant Money

Gaming money from the state continues to help fire companies across the commonwealth, including fire companies in Bucks County.

Six fire and ambulance companies serving the 144th district in Bucks County will share almost 73,000 in grants as part of the grant program. Fire and ambulance companies can use the funding to build, repair or renovate a fire company or ambulance service’s primary structure; purchase or repair firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; participate in training seminars and workshops; or pay down the organization’s debt. Chalfont chemical fire engine company no.1, Chalfont emergency medical services inc Dublin volunteer fire company, Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company, Silverdale volunteer fire company and Warrington community ambulance corps will share in the grant money. The grants are administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Fire Commissioner within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency