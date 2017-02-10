Georgia Company Close to Managing Towamencin Twp. Pool

A company from Georgia that manages water parks and pools wants to lease and operate the Towamencin Community Pool on Weikel road.

Standguard Aquatics was the only responder when Township Officials put out a request for proposals looking for someone to open the pool for the swim season this year. Township Manager, Rob Ford says things look positive for an on time opening.

“We’ll be back here in about two weeks, hopefully with something to be approved. Then they would start signups in March. Start developing their team up here and I guess we’ll open Memorial Day weekend.”

Ford adds, that while the contract with Standguard still needs to be finalized, the hours of the pool will not change and the membership fee for the upcoming season will not increase.