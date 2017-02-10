Residents in Bucks Evacuated After Gasoline Tanker Crash

A crash involving a pickup truck and a gasoline tanker forced the evacuation of 100 Warrington Township residents.

Police say, the crash happened at around 8pm Thursday on Route 611 and Oxford Drive when the driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and entered the northbound lanes of Route 611, colliding with the tanker, causing the big rig to overturn. The tanker truck’s contents, gasoline, started leaking, about 4,000 gallons began flowing from the truck. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 3am Friday. There were no injuries reported. Officials say, residents may smell the odor of gasoline for some times as the cleanup continues and the liquid dissipates.