Casey: GOP Must Have Magic Wand For Healthcare

Pennsylvania U.S Senator Bob Casey says he will fight to the end to prevent the Republican controlled Congress from repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Casey says, too many people will be impacted by the move.

“You can’t in the same breathe say, oh yes, we’re going to protect those 176 million Americans with all the protections, but we’re going to get rid of the mandate and we’re going to get rid of the subsidies and it’s all going to work. If you have a high powered magic wand that might work.”

Casey adds, hospitals in rural areas could close or be adversely impacted by repealing the Affordable Care Act.