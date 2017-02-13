Lansdale Changes Some of Its Pool Policies

Summertime might seem like a long way off but Lansdale officials are staying ahead of the curve when it comes to getting their two pools ready for the swim season.

Lansdale Officials were talking about changes in membership policies at the last Borough Council work session. New this year will be the lifting of the limit on the number of guests a member can bring with them. Borough Council Member Mary Fuller says non members will also be welcome to stop in and take a dip even if they are not accompanied by a member.

“If you provide proper identification you can enjoy either of our two pools. If you live in a 19446 zip, you will get a little better rate.”

The opening time on Sunday for the two pools is also changing. Starting this year it will be at 12 noon instead of 1pm.