Pa. State Rep. Rick Saccone Running For U.S. Senate

Saccone, Senator Casey’s first Republican challenger, threw his hat in the ring last week.

The 39th district lawmaker from Allegheny County is a staunch supporter of President Trump, and defender of the 2nd Amendment. Saccone says, it’s constantly under attack.

“They’re trying. Every day they’re trying. We probably have at any time 10 to 15 anti-gun bills in the State House.”

Saccone, in his 4th term in the State Legislature, has a PHD in international affairs. Saccone will make an official announcement of his candidacy for U.S. Senate on February 27th in Harrisburg. Saccone will make an early campaign stop in Montgomery County Friday evening.