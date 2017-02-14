Bannon: Watch Out For the Sweetheart Scam

The Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection will tell you about how scammers will try to take advantage of any situation to separate you from your money and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Director Mike Bannon says, they come at people from an emotional angle, usually through a social media page or dating website.

“And they kindle a relationship. These scammers, many of them are from out of the country and after they get that relationship going, they get the person to send money.”

Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday