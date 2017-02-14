Lansdale Police Remind Residents About Electric Scam

Lansdale Borough are investigate an electric scam. A local religious organization was called Sunday and told they didn’t pay their bill, but records showed they did pay their bill.

Lansdale Police say, the Borough will never call a customer or use a collection agency to ask for money over the phone by way of a prepaid card or green dot. When police called the number, a person named Travis answered. Lt. Alex Kromdyk says, the person knew the name of a borough electric supervisor in an effort to carry out the scam.

“We know that’s probably not his real name, but we’ve been bale to acertain that he made the call from this country and it’s likley, from what we know, the call came from another state.”

For any questions about bills, residents are asked to simply call Lansdale Borough.