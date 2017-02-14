Potassium Iodide Tablets Available For Residents

The Montgomery County Health Department is reminding residents who live in a ten miles radius of the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant that KI tablets, also known as potassium iodide tablets that handed out two years ago to protect the thyroid gland from radioactive iodine, are due to expire in February and June.

New tablets are available at the Pottstown Health Center, 364 King Street.

“Households get a two day supply, 4 tablets for each person. Businesses get a one day supply.”

The County’s Supervisor of Clinical Services Rhonda Stanek says, some residents have been taking the tablets when they hear the monthly testing siren. The tablets are only to be taken when the Governor of health officials give the order.