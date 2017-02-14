Pro-life Group Asks Congress to De-fund Planned Parenthood

Priests For Life, the largest Catholic pro-life organization in the nation, is calling on congress to de-fund Planned parenthood.

Priests For Life Public Outreach Associate Victoria Gisondi,a local official with the group says, the money can be used to save lives.

“The money should be sent to existing Federally qualified health clinics and comprehensive health clinics that care for the entire family. We know that Planned Parenthood’s main objective is making money through abortion. They’ve been embroiled in Medicaid fraud and not reporting minors who go in for abortions who may be victims of incest.”

Gisondi says Priests For Life groups gathered at hundreds of Planned Parenthood locations across the country over the weekend, including a location in Warminster, in protest of Planned Parenthood practices and to again urge congress to de-fund Planned Parenthood.