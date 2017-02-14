Wissahickon Proposes Tax Hike in 101 Million Dollar Budget

The budget process for the next school year is about to go into high gear in the Wissahickon School District.

The school board Monday night approved a preliminary spending plan that includes a 4.3 percent property tax hike.The increase translates into almost 170 dollars for the average homeowner. School Board President Sherri Becker wants it understood that this is a preliminary budget with a lot of fine tuning yet to be done.

“We have many finance meetings scheduled to dig down in the budget and make some smart finance decisions that work best for students and the community.

The next finance committee meeting is February 21st at

5-30 in the District Administration Building. Look for final action on the budget in May or June.