Harrisburg Think Tank: Budget Process Could Get Tense

Governor Wolf’s 32.3 billion dollar budget has received mixed reviews.

Commonwealth Foundation Policy Analyst, Elizabeth Stelle says, the Governor offered positive comments about making cuts, but failed to mention other issues that many lawmakers believe continue to prevent the state from moving forward.

“Lawmakers are talking about things like pension reform, and how does the State get its human services spending under control, and the Governor is not. So I think that’s where there may be some tension as they move forward in budget talks. We should also look at the positives. The Governor has pledged not to increase taxes.”

Steele says, being the 15th highest taxed state in the nation is causing more people to leave Pennsylvania. Stelle was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday.