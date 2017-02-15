Pa. Democrats Look to Past to Regain Voters

Pennsylvania Democrats recently gathered for their winter meeting. The major focus of discussion was why the party lost so many voters in the general election that led to a Trump administration.

Pa. Democratic State Party Chairman, Marcel Groen says, it’s time to go back to a Democratic formula that worked in the past, reminding voters that Democrats have always led the way in looking out for their best interests.

“When it comes to jobs, when in comes to educating tier children, medical coverage for them and their families and their parents. We’re he only ones that have an answer.”

Groen says, the loss of jobs in some parts of the state has people scared and it’s had a negative impact of union affilations.