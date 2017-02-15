Roadblocks Stand in Way of Proposed Intersection Project

A project to align Cowpath and Orvilla Roads in Hatfield Township is moving forward, but at a slow pace.

Residents recently has an opportunity to weigh in on the project at the Commissioners February 8th meeting. The project faces two roadblocks. The cost, an estimated 2 million dollars and three homes that are in the middle of the project. The Township has been looking to make improvements at Cowpath and Orvilla Roads since 2005.