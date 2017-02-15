Roadblocks Stand in Way of Proposed Intersection Project

/in /by

A project to align Cowpath and Orvilla Roads in Hatfield Township is moving forward, but at a slow pace.

Residents recently has an opportunity to weigh in on the project at the Commissioners February 8th meeting. The project faces two roadblocks. The cost, an estimated 2 million dollars and three homes that are in the middle of the project. The Township has been looking to make improvements at Cowpath and Orvilla Roads since 2005.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmakers Release Recommendations in Wake of Kane Tenure
  2. 21 Million in U.S. with Substance Misuse Disorder
  3. No Tax Increase in Souderton
  4. Pediatrician Charged with Child Porn Found Dead in His Cell
  5. Scammer Alert For B.C.W.S.A Customers
  6. Bannon: Good Time to Check Credit Card Statements