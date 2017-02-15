Staats Bill Calls For Security Drills at Public Schools

A bill in the Pa. State House looks to enhance safety in public schools throughout the Pennsylvania.

The legislation would mandate public schools to complete a yearly security practice in an effort to be prepared for a variety of potential incidents, ranging from terrorism to armed intruder situations and other violent threats. Bucks County State Rep. Craig Staats is the sponsor of the bill.

“Like most of us, I have a school district that currently does this. It’s been received by everyone very well, including the administrators, educators, students, parents.”

The bill allows schools to trade one monthly fire drill for the security drill. The bill passed the House Education Committee unanimously.