Attorney Found Guilty of Raping His Client

A Montgomery County Jury finds a defense attorney guilty of rape. 57 year old Vincent Cirillo Jr., a practicing lawyer in Montgomery County for several decades was convicted of raping a 22 year old woman who was his client.

Court records show it happened in 2015 when Cirillo was at the woman’s West Norriton apartment in connection with law work he had been doing for her. Cirillo originally plead guilty, but then changed his plea in an effort fight the rape charge. Cirillo testified that he engaged in consensual sex with his client, but according to evidence presented by the prosecution, the woman says she did not give consent because she was not conscious during the incident. Cirillo is being held without bail and will be sentenced at a later date. The prosecution plans to ask Judge Stephen O’Neill to sentence cirillo to a lengthy prison term.