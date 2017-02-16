Firefighters Gather in North Wales For Awards Dinner

Savings lives when fire erupts, that’s what Fairmount Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Gavin Butler did last year.

Butler, along with firefighter Ryan Lischke, rescued a unconscious man at a fire scene in Lansdale. Butler says, we rely on our training during these situations.

“It’s just a matter of staying focused and doing what needs to be done. If it means that I have to go in a building and get someone that’s what I’m going to do.”

Butler and other firefighters were honored last night at the annual 5th Fire District Awards Dinner in North Wales Wednesday night.