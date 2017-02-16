Harleysville Man Accused of Assaulting His Infant Daughter

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Towamencin Township Police have charged 34 year old, Luis Bonanno of Harleysville, with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say, on September 12th Bonanno assaulted his daughter, causing serious injuries to her ribs and skull. The mother of the infant took her daughter to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia where doctors determined the infant was the victim of serious assault. After investigating the case, Police determined that Bonanno was responsible for his daughter’s injuries. The infant continues to recover. Bonanno is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post 100,000 bail. Bonanno faces a March 10th preliminary hearing.