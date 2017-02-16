Lansdale Borough Police Honor Officer of the Year

Officer Joe Gary is the Police Officer of the year 2016 in the Lansdale Borough Police Department.

Gary’s colleagues on the force honored him Wednesday night. Officer Gary says it’s all about team work.

“I think this job is huge when it comes to team work and we all work together and they help me out as much as I help them out, and again, it’s all about working together.”

Two new officers were sworn in to the Lansdale Borough Police Department. Officer Amanda North and officer Richard Kruppenback took the oath in front a roomful of family members and friends