Bowman: Perfect Time For Sports Complex in Montco.

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board hired a company, S.F.A to conduct a study on the economic impact of a sports complex in Montgomery County.

President and C.E.O. of the Convention Board, Mike Bowman described the results of the study as perfect.

“All the stars aligned. It’s just a perfect county, perfect time, and perfect position for our county. From a private standpoint, we can see a first class sport complex with potentially 108,000 square feet of indoor space and possibly 8 to 12 outdoor turf fields.”

The cost of the proposal on the acreage for the site is estimated between 35 and 50 million dollars. Bowman says, he would also support the idea of a small arena if a developer and private funds backed it.