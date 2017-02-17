Montco. Company Accused of Hiring Undocumented Workers

A Montgomery County company is under intense scrutiny from Federal officials concerning workers that the Willow Grove-based Asplundh Tree Co. hired.

The company is accused of knowing that the workers it hired were undocumented. A Federal Grand Jury focused on three officials working out of Asplundh’s regional office in Horsham. The indictment has charged a regional manager and two supervisors. The charges include conspiracy as well as document and immigration fraud.