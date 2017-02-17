Sesno: President is Using Fake News For His Benefit

Former CNN anchor Frank Sesno says President Trump is using the term fake news as a distraction.

Sesno was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday.

“It’s fine for the President or anyone else to criticize the media for being unfair or biased, but that’s different than fake news. The most important thing is what’s happening out there not arguments of what’s inconvenient or unpleasant.”

Sesno is a professor of journalism in Washington, D.C. at George Washington University.