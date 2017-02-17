State of The County Address Focuses on Public Safety

Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh says the state of the county is strong and the prognosis for its future is bright.

Doctor Arkoosh made those comments yesterday and added that the county is taking the initiative on public safety enhancements.

“At the end of 2016 we started the process of distributing upgraded police radios throughout the county, working with local municipalities to insure that the infrastructure was in place to support the new technology. This year, Police and First Responders, will be able to communicate across municipal lines with enhanced coverage in all corners of the county.”

Doctor Arkoosh also said that as of last week, police officers in each of the 49 police departments in the county are carrying the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone:

“This has been a priority of our Opioid Task Force. These local Police forces join our EMS teams on the front lines to help those in danger of an overdose.”

Emergency responders in Montgomery County saved the lives of more than 700 opioid overdose victims last year.