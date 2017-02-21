Bannon Offers Brochure on Home Improvement Contractors

It’s the time when consumers are in the planning stages of home improvements.

The Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, Mike Bannon reminds homeowners of some key facts before hiring a contractor.

“Make sure you get in writing what the start and end day is and make sure there’s a warranty.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning says, you can get a free brochure on the subject by calling his office at 214-348-6060.