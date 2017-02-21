Thief Enters Hatfield Business Through Roof

Hatfield Township investigate a burglary at a well known business. Police say, it happened at Lansdale Meats and Deli on the 1800 block of North Broad Street.

According to police, the burglar made it in the business by removing the duct cap and used a rope to ease down to the floor. Once inside the business last Wednesday after the business closed, the suspect attempted to enter the office by way of a claw hammer. Police say, when that failed to work, the suspect smashed the dry wall and entered. Police say the intruder fled with a handgun. Anyone with information is urged to call Hatfield Township Police