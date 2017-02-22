Lansdale Files For Montgomery County Grant

Lansdale officials are applying for a $200,000 grant from Montgomery County.

The money is part of a program rolled out last year that is designed to help municipalities implement the County Comprehensive Plan. The funds would be used to upgrade the playground at White’s Road Park and do stream bank remediation that would help the Borough get into compliance with storm water runoff regulations. Council Vice President Mary Fuller says the Borough will be allocating money toward the project.

“The match piece would require the Borough to put up $40,000.”

Fuller is hoping that the County will approve the grant and get the money into the pipeline in time for the playground upgrade to get underway this summer.