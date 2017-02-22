Police Identify Man Killed in Crash

Pennridge Regional Police have identified a driver killed in a crash on the 1200 block of Allentown road between Buttercreek and Camp Rockhill Roads in West Rockhill Township early Monday morning.

Police say 36-year-old James Dotzenroth, III, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car left the road and hit a utility pole around 4am. The crash remains under investigation. There were no passengers in the car.