Police Identify Man Killed in Crash

Pennridge Regional Police have identified a driver killed in a crash on the 1200 block of Allentown road between Buttercreek and Camp Rockhill Roads in West Rockhill Township early Monday morning.

Police say 36-year-old James Dotzenroth, III, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car left the road and hit a utility pole around 4am. The crash remains under investigation. There were no passengers in the car.

