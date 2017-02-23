Former Teacher Convicted of Sex Relationship with Student

A Lansdale woman is convicted on two felony counts of institutional sexual assault.

Rose Marie LiMuli was found guilty for having a sexual relationship with an 18 year old student when she was an English teacher at Upper Dublin High School. Court records show that LiMuli, 40 years old, engaged in sex with the student between November of 2015 and April of 2016. Limuli remains free on bail and will be sentenced at a later date.