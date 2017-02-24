F&M Poll Shows Rural Pa. Supports Trump, Leery of City Life

A new F&M College Poll shows that people who live in rural areas of Pennsylvania are leery of life in big cities.

F&m College Poll Director, Dr. Terry Madonna says, many residents in rural parts of the Pennsylvania and other states, like Ohio, voted for President Trump based their beliefs and how those beliefs need to be respected.

“The poll shows that they’re not exactly crazy abut gay marriage and they have a perception that people want to take their guns away.”

Madonna, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, Friday morning says, many rural residents polled say, when they visit big cities, they feel they no longer recognize their country.