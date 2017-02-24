http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-02-24 15:33:062017-02-24 15:33:06Legendary Football Coach Mike Pettine Sr. Passes Away
Legendary Football Coach Mike Pettine Sr. Passes Away
Former CB West head football coach Mike Pettine Sr. passed away Friday in Florida. He was 76.
Pettine, who coached the Bucs for 33 years, compiled 326 wins and four state championships. His son, Mike Jr., followed in his footsteps, bringing the North Penn football program back to respectability. He would later go on to become the head coach of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.