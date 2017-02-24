One Cosby Accuser From 1996 Can Testify at His Trial

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele sought to have 13 women, who say Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them, testify at Cosby’s June trial.

Cosby will stand trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Steele will have to make do with the testimony from one of the 13 women after a ruling Friday morning from Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill. According to court documents, the woman who will be permitted to testify for the prosecution accuses Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Los Angeles. Judge O’Neill will also take up a defense request to have the trial moved out of Montgomery County at a hearing on Monday morning at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.