Judge Grants Change of Venire in Cosby Trial

Judge Steven O’Neill’s two most recent rulings in the sex assault case against Bill Cosby have come at a rapid pace, compared to earlier rulings.

Monday morning in Montgomery County Court, Judge O’Neill permitted a change of venire for Cosby, allowing a Jury from another Pa. County to be empanelled for his June 5th trial. The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will make a decision on the county where Jurors will be summoned to serve for the Commonwealth. The defense also asked for a change of venue, which would have relocated the trial to another Pa. County, but Judge O’Neill rejected that request. On Friday, Judge O’Neill ruled that only one of the 13 women who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them can testify at his trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. The woman who is testifying accuses Cosby of Sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Los Angeles.