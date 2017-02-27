Senior Living Center Could Be in The Works For Kulpsville.

The Towamencin Township Supervisors last week reviewed plans for a three story facility in the Village Overlay District.

It would have more than 225 suites including 79 for residents that need assisted living care and another 34 for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Project Manager Greg Elmore says the center would employ dozens.

“50 plus is what we look at and those are from maintenance all way up to the skilled nursing and staff.”

The Towamencin Supervisors are waiting for input from the Township Fire Marshall before taking any action on plans for the five acre site.