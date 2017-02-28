Districts: Transgender Students to Use Bathrooms of Choice

An Obama Administration directive last year that called on all school districts to allow transgender students to use bathrooms they identify with was reversed by the Trump Administration.

Several districts in Montgomery County, among them Upper Dublin, Springfield and Wissahickon, have no plans on reversing the directive. Under the Obama Administration’s action on the issue, school districts that failed to comply with the order would potentially lose Federal funds. There’s no word yet if the Trump Administration will use the same threat if districts continue to follow the Obama directive.