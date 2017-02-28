No Junk Mail List Available to Consumers

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon is offering some information concerning particular junk mail.

Bannon says, it’s a seemingly endless trial of particular mail that can be stopped from coming to your home.

“You can send in your information to the Direct Marketing Association and it stops the prescreen credit card offers that come to your house

Bannon, The Director of the Bucks County Dept. of Consumer Protection, says consumers can call his office for a free brochure on the subject at 215-348-6060. Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.