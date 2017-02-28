Players and Coaches Remember Mike Pettine Sr.

Legendary C.B. West football coach, Mike Pettine Sr. was remembered on Monday’s Comment Please By Univest Program.

Mike Carey, Pettine’s longtime assistant was amazed how Pettine’s innovations would transcend the high school game.

“I would look and be amazed how his ideas would work, but I didn’t get it when he would first show me the ideas. This was in the 1990’s and NFL teams would go on to use his innovations.”

Carey says, Mike kept in touch with his players up until his passing on Friday in Florida. Dick Beck, coach of the North Penn High School Knights, played for Pettine in the early 1980’s and was on his coaching staff in the early 1990’s. Beck says, Pettine loved to win, even during what turned out to be his last golf game in Florida on Friday.

“On the last hole that Pettine Sr. played, he hit his second shot on a par five within eight inches of the hole, he eagled the last hole he ever played. Hey, he went out a winner.”

Pettine, who won four State Championships, was 76 years old. Funeral services are pending.