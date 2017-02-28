Upper Bucks County Technical School Receives Award

Upper Bucks County Technical School in Perkasie is enjoying some notoriety around the state after receiving the Career and Technical Education Excellence Award.

Cathleen Plesnarski is the Assistant Director of the Upper Bucks County Technical School.

“There are only 13 schools in the state out of 82 that receive the award. The award was given to those schools that had at least 75 percent of their kids scoed advanced on the end of program assessment.”

Plesnarski says, about 40 percent of graduating seniors attend college. 60 percent, based on their training at the school, enter the workforce