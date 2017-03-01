56 Year Old Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

A Towamencin Township man enters a guilty plea in connection with child porn. Court records show an investigation began in February of 2015 on 56 year old, Edward Grondski after an undercover detective discovered that he was downloading and sharing child porn.

The detective was able to connect the downloading to Grondski’s home computer. On April 1st of 2015, detectives, armed with a search warrant, visited Grondski’s home on St. Andrews Way in the Township where they found 16,000 images and videos of children under the age of 18 involved in sex acts and poses. Grondski will be sentenced at a later date after court officials determine if Grondski should be identified as a violent sexual predator. Grondski is free on bail. He potentially faces seven years in prison.