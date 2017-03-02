Fourth Street Park Likely Site For Skate Park

Fourth Street Park in Lansdale is a step closer to becoming the site of the Borough Skate Park. The Borough Council Parks and Rec. Committee Wednesday night unanimously recommended the full council choose Fourth street for the skate park when it holds its business meeting on March 15th.

The recommendation comes in spite of a petition signed by almost 100 Borough residents asking that the skate park be put somewhere else. Borough Council Member Jack Hansen said he was troubled by the apparent disregard the committee showed toward the signers of the petition. Council Vice President Mary Fuller who chairs the committee.

“Several names on the list didn’t even live in the ward. We have to take into consideration that we serve 16,000 people. No matter where we move it I think we’ll hear the same thing.”

Council Member Jason Van Dame also serves on the Parks and Rec. Committee.

“We definitely did not discount the petition, we looked at their issues. A lot of tier issues are pre-any skate park and there are issues to be addressed whether there’s a skate park there are not. A lot of their issues are assumptions of what could happen with the skate park.”

The committee chose Fourth Street Park from a short list of proposed sites that also included Ninth Street Park.