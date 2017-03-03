Upper Dublin P.D. Install Measures to Protect Evidence

The Upper Dublin Township Police Department, Montgomery County D.A.’s Office and Montgomery County Detective Bureau held a news conference Thursday on the subject of missing evidence inside the Upper Dublin Township Police Department evidence room.

County detectives uncovered evidence that Upper Dublin Township Detective Michael Gommer, who passed away while off duty on December 30th of last year at his home, was fighting a drug addiction, unknown to those around him. Detectives concluded that Gommer, who was in charge of the evidence room, stole case evidence from the room, including more 7,100 dollars in cash, along with pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says the case proves that no one in the community is immune to drug addiction. The Upper Dublin Township Police Department called the D.A.’s Office in late December after determining that evidence in various cases was missing. New procedures are now in place, including a two person two lock rule in evidence recoding, and a four camera surveillance system. The evidence that was taken in connected to 75 adult cases and 12 juvenile cases. 11 of the case remain open.