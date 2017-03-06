Univest Shares Its Knowledge at Local High School.

Univest is advocating financial literacy among high school students.

Univest Franconia Branch Manager, Joe Oskowitz recently presented the senior class with key information on how to manage credit.

“I have seen multiple customers come in when they’ve gotten a little older, they’ve gotten through college and now they are looking to purchase a home or they’re looking to have credit, they should have already put that in place.”

Oskowitz says, the current class of high school seniors grew up in the shadow of the great recession and are interested in handling money responsibly.