Memorial Service Scheduled For Mike Pettine Sr.

A public memorial service for Mike Pettine Sr. will be held on April 1st.

The celebration of life for the former longtime Central Bucks West football coach will be held in the high school’s auditorium between 2pm and 4pm that Saturday afternoon. Pettine Sr. died suddenly while golfing near his Florida home on February 24th. Pettine Sr. won four State Championships at Central Bucks West.

