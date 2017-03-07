NP High School Features Revamped College and Career Fair

North Penn High School seniors will have an opportunity to attend an event at North Penn Tuesday called, “Next Steps: College and Career Fair.”

North Penn’s Director of The College Career Center, Patrick Brett says, it’s a revamped program for seniors headed to college.

“This year we have about 35 alumni and community members coming in from all career areas and this can really spark a light bulb for students to determine what they would like to do for a career or what they may learn about a career they could give them second thoughts.”

Brett says, Next Steps is happening Tuesday at North Penn High School from 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm.

