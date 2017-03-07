http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-03-07 09:29:202017-03-07 09:29:20NP High School Features Revamped College and Career Fair
NP High School Features Revamped College and Career Fair
North Penn High School seniors will have an opportunity to attend an event at North Penn Tuesday called, “Next Steps: College and Career Fair.”
North Penn’s Director of The College Career Center, Patrick Brett says, it’s a revamped program for seniors headed to college.
“This year we have about 35 alumni and community members coming in from all career areas and this can really spark a light bulb for students to determine what they would like to do for a career or what they may learn about a career they could give them second thoughts.”
Brett says, Next Steps is happening Tuesday at North Penn High School from 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm.