Phila. Think Tank: President’s Travel Ban Will Hold Up.

/in /by

The head of the Philadelphia think tank, The Middle East Forum, thinks the new travel ban is likely to stick.

The travel ban includes six countries: Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Gregg Roman is the Director of the Middle East Forum.

“The order moves from a Muslim ban, not something that would meet constitutional muster, to a ban on Islamists, which is in the right direction.”

Roman was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Asher Impressed with Trump’s Appointments
  2. Fitzpatrick: Adegbile’s Appointment Perversion of Justice
  3. Lawrence Sworn in As 1st African American Commissioner
  4. Leach: Teachers Need Sick Leave
  5. F&M Poll Shows Rural Pa. Supports Trump, Leery of City Life
  6. Report: Montco. Needs Better Service on Absentee Ballots