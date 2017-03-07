Phila. Think Tank: President’s Travel Ban Will Hold Up.

The head of the Philadelphia think tank, The Middle East Forum, thinks the new travel ban is likely to stick.

The travel ban includes six countries: Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Gregg Roman is the Director of the Middle East Forum.

“The order moves from a Muslim ban, not something that would meet constitutional muster, to a ban on Islamists, which is in the right direction.”

Roman was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon.