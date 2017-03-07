Two Brothers Charged in Towamencin Twp Home Invasion

Two men are now in custody accused of carrying out a home invasion at a Towamencin Township home on the 800 block of Continental Drive during the early morning hours of February 18th.

Two brothers, Jeffery Sutch, 35, and his 27-year-old brother, George Lau Bottum-Sutch, face multiple charges. Police say one of the brothers kicked the door down of the home because they believed their girlfriends were inside the home. The homeowner, according to reports, defended his home and family by fighting with the alleged intruders until police arrived. The homeowner suffered minor injuries.