Madonna: Replace and Repeal Easier Said Than Done

Political pundit Dr. Terry Madonna says the Republicans will have to pull off a political Hail-Mary if they think they can repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Madonna says, it’s complicated.

“I’ve been reading in most of the publications that contain the specifics of it and I want to say, this is complicated stuff and that’s the point I’m trying to make about the political implications.”

Madonna, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon, says the GOP could repeal the A.C.A, but they have a long way to go before agreeing on what should be included in the replacement.